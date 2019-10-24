Bridgewater College, community to celebrate CROP’s 50th anniversary

In celebration of CROP’s 50th anniversary, Bridgewater College will hold a CROP Meal from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, in the main dining hall in the Kline Campus Center.

A CROP Hunger Walk sponsored by the Bridgewater/Dayton area will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Bridgewater Community Center located at 201 Green St.

BC faculty, staff and members of the local community may purchase CROP Meals surrendered by BC students and enjoy “dinner out” Oct. 31 in the KCC dining hall. The meals have been paid for on the student meal plan, and all proceeds go directly to CROP’s hunger relief, education and development programs in 80 countries around the world. The cost of the meal is $10 for adults; $6 for children 12 and under.

For the Hunger Walk, Bridgewater College students and members of the local community will get sponsors for every kilometer of the 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) route they walk. Money will be put toward stopping hunger.

Last year’s CROP Meal and Hunger Walk raised more than $4,000 for Church World Service’s hunger-fighting development efforts around the world.

“While the world’s poverty and pain can be overwhelming,” says Bridgewater College’s Chaplain Robbie Miller, “the CROP Meal and CROP Hunger Walk are simple yet significant steps anyone can take to make a very real difference in the lives of others.”

Some 800 communities nationwide are joining together in interfaith community CROP Hunger Walks around the theme “Stepping Up to End Hunger Since 1969.”

The CROP Hunger Walk began 50 years ago by a group of young people in Bismarck, N.D., who wanted to mobilize their community to fight global hunger. Today, the CROP Hunger Walk is a national movement raising funds for the global hunger-fighting work of Church World Service and local hunger-fighting agencies.

Twenty-five percent of the proceeds from the CROP Meal and CROP Hunger Walk are given to the Bridgewater Area Inter-Church Food Pantry.

To reserve a CROP Meal or register for the CROP Hunger Walk, contact Miller at 540-828-5383 or via email at rmiller@bridgewater.edu.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate students.

