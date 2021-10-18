Brennan Armstrong headlines four UVA players honored by ACC this week

The ACC Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games.

The selections are determined by a vote of a select media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

QUARTERBACK – Brennan Armstrong, Virginia, Jr., QB, Shelby, Ohio

Earned his fourth ACC Quarterback of the Week honor of the season after leading the Cavaliers in Saturday’s 48-0 win over Duke • Despite playing only three quarters, passed for 364 yards (25-of-45), including two touchdown tosses in the first half • Rushed for 34 yards, including a scrambling TD run from 7 yards out in the second quarter as UVA built a 34-0 halftime lead • Passed for 19 first downs and six of his completions covered of 20-or-more yards • Armstrong has passed for more than 300 yards in all six games this season.

RUNNING BACK – Sean Tucker, Syracuse, Fr., RB, Owings Mills, Md.

Named ACC Running Back of the Week for the second consecutive week following his performance in Friday night’s 17-14 loss to visiting Clemson • Carried the ball 22 times for a league-leading 157 yards (7.1 yards-per-carry average) and caught two passes for 20 yards • Tucker has now run for more than 100 yards in five-straight games, tying the Syracuse program record • Heads into week eight ranked second nationally in rushing yards and all-purpose yards.

CO-RECEIVER – Josh Downs, North Carolina, So., WR, Suwanee, Ga.

Made a career-high 11 receptions for 96 yards and scored a receiving touchdown for the eighth-straight game going back to last season’s Orange Bowl in Saturday’s 45-42 win over Miami • Extended his streak to seven-straight games with eight or more catches, the longest such streak in college football since Fresno State’s Davante Adams in 2013 • Third ACC weekly honor of the season.

CO-RECEIVER – Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia, So., WR, Plaquemine, La.

After missing the final three quarters of the Louisville game on Oct. 9 due to injury, Wicks bounced back with an impressive showing in Virginia’s 48-0 win over Duke • Caught seven passes (on nine targets) for 125 yards and one score • Averaged 17.9 yards per reception • His touchdown reception came on a 20-yard toss from Brennan Armstrong in which he made an over-the-shoulder catch and managed to tap down one foot while racing through the endzone.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Bobby Haskins, Virginia, Sr., LT, Fairfield, Conn.

A consistent force for Virginia’s offensive line in the Cavaliers’ 48-0 victory over Duke • Graded out at 92 percent overall, 94 percent for run plays and 91 percent for pass plays • Allowed zero pressures from his left tackle position and accumulated seven pancake blocks during the game • Helped the Cavaliers compile 528 yards of total offense (including 164 rushing) and 29 first downs.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Mandy Alonso, Virginia, Sr., DE, Miami, Fla.

Earned his second ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week laurels of the season • Had four tackles and played a key role in UVA’s 48-0 victory against Duke • Frequently shifted from defensive end to nose tackle to become the only down lineman in a Virginia defense that held Duke to 110 yards rushing • The Blue Devils came into the contest with the second-best rushing attack in the ACC, averaging 218 yards per game • The 48-0 shutout was UVA’s largest in ACC play since defeating Miami 48-0 in 2007.

LINEBACKER – Cedric Gray, North Carolina, So., LB, Charlotte, N.C.

Had six tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup and two interceptions, including the game-saving pick with six seconds left in North Carolina’s 45-42 win over visiting Miami • The second interception came off a deflected pass after the Hurricanes had driven inside the UNC 20-yard line trailing by only three points • Gray is the first UNC player with two interceptions in a game since Myles Wolfolk in the 2019 season opener against South Carolina.

DEFENSIVE BACK – Erick Hallett II, Pitt, Jr., FS, Cypress, Texas

Logged four tackles, two pass breakups and an interception from his free safety position in the Panthers’ 28-7 win at Virginia Tech • His interception came at the Virginia Tech 29, and Pitt converted the turnover into a short touchdown drive and 14-0 lead.

SPECIALIST – Devan Boykin, NC State, Fr., S, Greensboro, N.C.

Made the biggest special teams play of the year for the Wolfpack to change the momentum of the game in Saturday night’s 33-7 win at Boston College • With NC State leading 10-7 in the opening minutes of the second half, Boykin scooped up a bobbled snap on a BC punt attempt and returned it 34 yards for the score • Also broke up two passes from his safety position – including one in the end zone – and tallied three tackles while playing just 28 snaps.

ROOKIE – Jaylan Knighton, Miami, Fr., RB, Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Delivered an electric performance in Miami’s 45-42 loss at North Carolina, scoring three touchdowns and totaling 165 all-purpose yards in the best performance of his young career • Rushed for a pair of scores, had a career-high 92 rushing yards and added a 60-yard touchdown reception to power the Miami offense.