Bradford Special Collections presents ‘The ’20s are Back at Bridgewater’

Bridgewater College Special Collections will exhibit “The ’20s are Back at Bridgewater,” a showcase of 1920s BC artifacts compared to their modern-day counterparts. The exhibition will be on display on the lower level of the John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons on the College’s campus.

Through photographs, artifacts and archival memorabilia from the 1920s and today, visitors are encouraged to ask themselves the questions, “Were the ’20s really roaring at Bridgewater College?” and, “How has BC student life changed from the 1920s to today?”

The exhibition is curated by Stephanie S. Gardner, Special Collections Librarian, and Savannah Scott ‘23. The exhibition features historic materials from the Newlen-Bradford Special Collections and the Reuel B. Pritchett Museum Collection, with contemporary components provided by lenders and donors across campus.

In conjunction with the exhibition, FLC Circulation Supervisor Sylvia Jones curated a display of available books and DVDs set in and featuring the 1920s. The display can be found on the FLC’s main floor near the services desk.

“The exhibition consists of fun nostalgia from 1920s BC students shown alongside examples of items we use every day. Through this material culture study, we interpret themes such as: what was life like for female students at 1920s Bridgewater College? And how has Bridgewater College become increasingly diverse and inclusive since the 1920s?” Gardner said.

The exhibition is free and open to the public. The gallery is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. For information on holiday closures, visit libguides.bridgewater.edu.

