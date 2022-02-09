Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation hosting webinar on Black History on Feb. 15

Published Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, 2:04 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation will explore the topic of Black History and the National Park Service during an online conversation 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The webinar will feature Ajena Rogers, supervisory park ranger at Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site in Richmond.

Rogers is a Roanoke native whose National Park Service career started on the Blue Ridge Parkway. She has also worked at Booker T. Washington National Monument (just 30 minutes from the Parkway), Valley Forge and Independence National Historical Park.

Since 2010, she has served as supervisory park ranger at Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site in Richmond.

Rogers will share her first-hand perspective on how the National Park Service — through individual rangers and as a large national agency — shares the stories of African Americans.

The free, 30-minute webinar is the latest installment of the Insider’s Report series, which highlights the nonprofit’s projects and programs, ways to enjoy the national park unit, Parkway history, and more.

To register, visit BRPFoundation.org/events.