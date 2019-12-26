Blue Ridge Community College events for January

Published Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, 12:10 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Blue Ridge Community College calendar events for January. Free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated.

Workforce and Continuing Education Open House

Saturday, Jan 11; 10 am-noon; Plecker Center

Learn about non-credit classes and certification programs.

Contact: Mary Sullivan; wce@brcc.edu; 453-2215

Fine Arts Center Exhibit: Recent Paintings and Drawings by Cleveland Morris

Thursday, Jan 23, 3 pm, Theater V135 (Artist lecture); 4 pm (reception in Gallery V121)

“Summer Mornings/Winter Nights” exhibit runs Jan 6-Feb 18. Gallery hours: Monday-Friday, 9 am-4:30 pm.

Contact: Jennifer Whitmore; whitmorej@brcc.edu; 453-2380

Fine Arts Center Student Production: The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui

Thursday-Saturday, Jan 30-Feb 1, 7 pm; Sunday, Feb 2, 3 pm; Theater V135

Student production of play by Bertolt Brecht. Tickets $15; students free. Reserve tickets online: brcc.edu/fac/performances.

Contact: Box Office; 453-2216

Related