Blue Ridge Community College events for January
Blue Ridge Community College calendar events for January. Free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated.
Workforce and Continuing Education Open House
Saturday, Jan 11; 10 am-noon; Plecker Center
Learn about non-credit classes and certification programs.
Contact: Mary Sullivan; wce@brcc.edu; 453-2215
Fine Arts Center Exhibit: Recent Paintings and Drawings by Cleveland Morris
Thursday, Jan 23, 3 pm, Theater V135 (Artist lecture); 4 pm (reception in Gallery V121)
“Summer Mornings/Winter Nights” exhibit runs Jan 6-Feb 18. Gallery hours: Monday-Friday, 9 am-4:30 pm.
Contact: Jennifer Whitmore; whitmorej@brcc.edu; 453-2380
Fine Arts Center Student Production: The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui
Thursday-Saturday, Jan 30-Feb 1, 7 pm; Sunday, Feb 2, 3 pm; Theater V135
Student production of play by Bertolt Brecht. Tickets $15; students free. Reserve tickets online: brcc.edu/fac/performances.
Contact: Box Office; 453-2216
