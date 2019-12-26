 

Blue Ridge Community College events for January

Published Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, 12:10 am

Blue Ridge Community CollegeBlue Ridge Community College calendar events for January. Free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated.

Workforce and Continuing Education Open House   
Saturday, Jan 11; 10 am-noon; Plecker Center
Learn about non-credit classes and certification programs.
Contact: Mary Sullivan; wce@brcc.edu; 453-2215

Fine Arts Center Exhibit: Recent Paintings and Drawings by Cleveland Morris
Thursday, Jan 23, 3 pm, Theater V135 (Artist lecture); 4 pm (reception in Gallery V121)
“Summer Mornings/Winter Nights” exhibit runs Jan 6-Feb 18. Gallery hours: Monday-Friday, 9 am-4:30 pm.
Contact: Jennifer Whitmore; whitmorej@brcc.edu; 453-2380

Fine Arts Center Student Production: The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui
Thursday-Saturday, Jan 30-Feb 1, 7 pm; Sunday, Feb 2, 3 pm; Theater V135
Student production of play by Bertolt Brecht. Tickets $15; students free.  Reserve tickets online: brcc.edu/fac/performances.
Contact: Box Office; 453-2216

