Blake Rubin shares pieces of advice she would give to anyone who wants to start a photography business

If you have a passion for photography, you may be considering turning your hobby into a business. While this requires developing a business plan just as you would do in starting any business, there are also some other things to consider. By taking advantage of tips offered by other professional photographers, you can sidestep common mistakes and shorten your path to success.

Remember There’s Responsibility to Being Your Own Boss

Aside from your love for photography, you’re probably starting your own business as a means of gaining your freedom. While it is great to be your own boss, Blake Rubin reminds young entrepreneurs that responsibility accompanies that newly found freedom. If you want to accomplish something with your business, it’s up to you to achieve that goal. That means working out an actionable plan and taking those steps day by day without relying on anyone else.

Remember that the sole responsibility for your business success lies on your shoulders, and you have to make sure you’re creating happy customers. Tools like NPS surveys help create an NPS promoter score that can help judge the happiness of your customers.

Selling Your Photography is a Must

First of all, once you’ve sold your first photograph, you’ve turned your hobby into a business. Now, the trick is to keep selling and build up a method for continuously selling your work . Selling a product involves using the same basic tactics, so, if you’ve had a job selling used cars, furniture, or fresh produce, you have the skills you’ll need. Put them to good use for yourself.

Hone Your People Skills

Whether you’re a “people person” or not, dealing with customers in a positive way is essential in every business. This is especially true for photographers, because you will have to interact with clients throughout the process from attracting new clients to completing the sale. In between, you will have to work with clients and their children or pets in arranging the photoshoot. This requires a high level of human interaction, so developing your people skills is essential to your success.

Limit Your Expenses

This can be difficult, especially with so many new tech innovations coming onto the market. Yes, it would be wonderful to buy the latest state of the art gear, but, as you start out, it’s best to only buy what you need . As you gain more clients and begin to turn a profit, you may decide to upgrade your equipment. In the meantime, however, only buy what you need to meet your client’s needs.

Branding Shouldn’t Be Expensive

When some photographers start their own businesses, they invest in sleekly produced pamphlets, brochures, posters, and business cards. Among those things, the business cards are probably the only things you really need as you start your business. In today’s digital world, branding is done almost exclusively online, because there are so many free and low-cost ways to build your brand. Look into those methods before putting down thousands on printed material. You may find that you don’t need the posters at all.

Networking Can Help You Adapt Your Business

Don’t be afraid to connect with other photographers. You can start connecting with colleagues on social media as a means of getting to know others in the industry and as a way of finding out about upcoming photography-related events. Meet wedding photographers, nature photographers, artistic photographers, or anyone else who raises your interest. Each professional will offer you some valuable insights as well as offering the opportunity to develop new friendships.

While there may be more involved in starting your photography business, these tips can help you get ahead of the curve. As you experience the process of starting a business for yourself, you may even discover some new information that you can pass on to those following your path. In the meantime, don’t forget to take the time to enjoy your road to successful entrepreneurship.