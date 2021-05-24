Black Lives Matter march to mark one-year anniversary of George Floyd murder

A Black Lives Matter march and vigil has been set for 6 p.m. Tuesday in Constitution Park in Downtown Waynesboro to mark the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd.

The event will begin in the parking lot of the Farmers Market Pavilion at Constitution Park, with a march downtown to follow.

The march and vigil will include speeches from community leaders and end with a moment of silence lasting nine minutes, 29 seconds – the time that Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on the neck of Floyd during an arrest last Memorial Day, resulting in Floyd’s death, which sparked weeks of protests across the country.

