Big Stone Gap man arrested, charged in 2021 murder of police officer

Michael Donivan White, 34, was arrested Tuesday and federally charged in relation to the 2021 murder of Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler.

Eighteen others were also charged today on related, wide-ranging federal drug conspiracy and firearm charges.

Charged today were:

Christopher Adam Dewayne Bates, of Appalachia

Amanda Nicole Blanton, of Big Stone Gap

Charles Ryan Bowman, of Duffield

Elicia Amber Burns, of Evarts, Kent.

Brian Gregory Carroll, of Big Stone Gap

Keri Leann Corbin, of Jonesville

Hailee Michelle Dietz, of Big Stone Gap

Anthony Curtis Steven Holmes, of Duffield

Paul Thomas Jones, of Big Stone Gap

Timothy Ray Jones, of Duffield

James Brian Mullins, of Abingdon

Justine Dwayne (“Doughboy”) Skaggs, of Duffield

Lucille Renee (“Lucy”) Vanover, of Duffield

Misty Lynn Ward, of Big Stone Gap

Kacie Lynn Werner, of Duffield

Tiny Lue (“Tina”) Westmoreland, of Big Stone Gap

Tyler Lee Westmoreland, of Big Stone Gap

Michael Donivan White, 34, of Big Stone Gap

James Ray Worley, of Appalachia

According to court documents, beginning in August 2021, the 19 defendants participated in a conspiracy to distribute more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine, as well as heroin and fentanyl.

At approximately 4 a.m. on Nov. 13,, Chandler responded to a welfare check call at 2505 Orr St. in Big Stone Gap. This address, known locally as “the red house,” was well-known to police and often the subject of calls for service for civil disturbances, warrant service, welfare checks, overdoses, complaints of assaults and drug-related activities.

Upon arriving at the Orr Street address, Chandler encountered a vehicle outside the residence and was immediately shot. He died later that evening from his injuries.

Following the shooting, law enforcement identified White as a suspect. White was later located at a motel in Kingsport, Tenn., and a subsequent search of the motel room revealed a Taurus 9-mm pistol. Further testing ultimately proved this firearm to be the same one that fired the shots that killed Chandler.

“Today’s arrests have brought into custody the alleged murderer of Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler and disrupted a large-scale drug-trafficking organization responsible for bringing more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl into Southwest Virginia,” US Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said today. “My office continues its commitment to seek justice for those affected by the senseless violence that all-too-often accompanies the narcotics trade and once again has endangered the peace and stability of Southwest Virginia.”

“Today’s arrests broke up a large-scale drug operation that brought huge quantities of lethal narcotics and, subsequently, violence and tragedy, into Southwest Virginia,” said Attorney General Jason S. Miyares. “The murder of Officer Chandler shook all of Virginia and is a painful reminder of the risk law enforcement willingly embrace every day. As my office supports the prosecution in that case, we are proud of all our partners, particularly the U.S. Attorney’s office and the lead law enforcement agencies, the Virginia State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and their unwavering commitment to justice.”

“The outcome of this case is the result of the excellent work by the investigators who took part in this investigation. Thanks to their tireless efforts there are several violent criminals off our streets. We at ATF work hard to keep our communities safe from people who endanger our neighborhoods,” said acting Special Agent in Charge Christopher Amon. “We will continue to work collaboratively with all our partners to combat violent crimes in an effort to maintain public safety.”