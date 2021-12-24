Beyer: Require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test for domestic air travel

Virginia Congressman Don Beyer joined California Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) and Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) in calling on the Biden administration to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all domestic air travel.

“Travel at our nation’s airports has essentially returned to pre-pandemic levels but the risk from COVID-19, including from its new variant Omicron, continues to present a major public health threat,” the members wrote. “Requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test for domestic flights would improve public health and address concerns that passengers have about flying.

“As you continue to work tirelessly to slow the spread of COVID-19 and end the pandemic, we urge you to ensure vaccine protocol is in place for domestic air travel so that Americans can be confident they are safe while traveling. We appreciate your consideration of this important matter,” the members wrote.

