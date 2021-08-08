Benefits of using the services of drop-off laundromat

Published Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, 1:10 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Doing laundry is a massive and exhausting task that takes up a lot of your precious time. Going to the laundromat and doing your laundry was an option in the old days, but now you can even schedule home pick-up and drop-offs at your convenience. All you have to do is search “drop off laundry service near me” on any search engine of your choice, and many such laundromats will pop up. You can choose the laundry if you like their services and prices.

If you wish to do laundry at home, washers and dryers do not come cheap, and then there is an extra cost of all the detergent and a variety of softeners you have to purchase for various types of clothes.

You also need to be careful when washing clothes as you have to separate the whites from the colored, use different temperatures for sensitive garments, and different cloth softeners for sweaters or other winter wear. All of this seems like a big hassle and leads to a massive pile of unwashed laundry on a corner chair in your house. Moreover, in many apartments in crowded cities, having your own washer and dryer space is considered a luxury, and not everyone has it.

So, what makes using such drop-off laundry services a great option?

1. It gives you time to relax.

Clearing the pile of laundry resting on top of that corner chair can take up a lot of your time. With busy schedules and constant zoom calls, it is challenging to make time to wash dirty clothes.

Using the services of a drop-off laundromat every other week can help you clear up some time for yourself. You can clear off laundry from your list of chores and use this downtime to do something you enjoy.

2. It helps you to keep up with your laundry.

Doing laundry at home is not an easy task as you have to juggle between other tasks as well. You have to focus on cooking, cleaning, your work, and other household chores, which causes you to lag in your laundry. There is always a pile of clothes waiting to be washed. The machines you use at home also have a lesser capacity than the ones they use in big laundromats. So, it enables you to catch up with your laundry and clear off the pile of dirty clothes and never worry about it again.

3. Easy payments

There is a misconception that laundromats only take cash. But, that is not true. Now you have the option to pay the laundromats using various online payment methods. There are different pricing options. Some laundromats that provide drop-off services charge you per cloth and the type of it or as per the weight. Moreover, some laundry places allow you to subscribe to their services and pay them monthly instead of paying them after each load of clothes.

4. Bigger and better machines

Most of the laundromats have bigger and more efficient machines than the ones you use in your home, and most of the devices are up to date with recent technology. These washers and dryers can take up a much heavier load than the domestic ones.

They also use different types of equipment for different types of clothes and materials. So, even if you need to get your blazer dry cleaned and steamed, you can send it along with your casual clothes, and the laundromat will take care of it. People at such laundromats can even take care of stains that might be challenging for you to manage at home.

Other than clothes, you can send your quilts, oversized comforters, drapes, and even rugs. There are people at laundromats that take special care of your clothes, and many laundry services offer you to add any specific instructions that you might have.

At some places, one can choose the fragrance of the detergent or the softener as well.

5. Affordability

Availing the services of any drop-off laundromat is cheaper than buying a washing machine and regularly buying those expensive tide pods. Washing machines and dryers are very expensive, and even if you manage to find a cheaper one, they have a lesser load capacity.

So, opting for such services saves you the money you would invest in purchasing a machine. Even if you buy a domestic washing machine for your family, it will not be able to keep up with large loads of laundry.

So, head to google and search for a “drop-off laundry service near me” and avail the benefits of getting your laundry done by professionals who will pick up and drop off your laundry at your doorstep.