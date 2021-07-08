Banner advertising: Versatile and low-cost for promoting events and organizations

Whenever you visit any public place, your eyes will meet many eye-catching and bright advertisements in the form of banners. Banners are an age-old way of promoting a brand and are still very effective in reaching potential customers.

Although the digital age has replaced banners to some extent by using LED signs and illuminated displays, banners are still preferred because of the following advantages:

They are attractive and bright.

They are easy to maintain.

They are less expensive.

Types of banners used for advertising

Banners are typically made from cloth or similar materials to represent a slogan, a design, or product advertisement to promote an organization or a government public awareness program.

While flags are used with the same intent, there is a minor difference between the two in the way that a flag is allowed to hang loose at one end while a banner is tied at both ends.

Types of commonly used banners for advertising are:

1. Fabric banners

These are made of satin-type materials or polyesters to capture coloured graphics in the most captivating way.

It is easy to clean and maintain banner, can be washed in the machine, and are crease-resistant.

When you have very little turnaround time in your hand, these banners are a perfect solution as they need little set-up time.

Fabric banners are generally used in indoor settings such as trade shows.

2. Mesh banners

These banners are sturdy and lightweight.

This is why they are a preferred form of banner advertisements in outdoor settings.

The mesh design allows the air to pass through it, protecting it from damage even during harsh weather.

Give it UV protection, and the print will not fade away for years together.

It would help if you had time and help to get these banners installed and thus they are not a last-minute solution to your advertising needs.

3. Vinyl banners

It is one of the most durable of all banners and has maintained its place in the industry for a very long time.

These banners are tear-resistant and can be used in both indoor and outdoor settings.

These banners are heavy and are prone to crease formations if not stored properly.

4. Retractable banners

These are double-sided banners that are perfect for trade shows and on-stage events.

Their retractable designs make them easy to transport and set up options.

5. Pole banners

This form of a banner is a part of advertising protocol that is placed on streets, concerts, events, and festivals.

The commonly used material for printing these banners is vinyl and hardware for installation on two sides of the pole.

Many other types of banners differ in colors, shapes, material used, and placement. The market is very versatile and you choose your way of designing and placing the banner to grab the attention of potential customers. Play with some colors, add catchy slogans, and use the latest graphic technologies to represent your company in the best possible way.