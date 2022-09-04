Augusta County to host Household Hazardous Waste Day

Augusta County logoAugusta County will be hosting its Household Hazardous Waste Day on Sept. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

This clean-up day is for residents of Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona.

The following products will be accepted:

  • Gasoline
  • Diesel fuel
  • Antifreeze
  • Kerosene
  • #2 fuel oil
  • 2 cycle fuel mix
  • Oil-based paints & stains
  • Polyurethane
  • Solvents
  • CFL & fluorescent bulbs
  • Rechargeable batteries
  • Automobile batteries
  • Used motor oil
  • Mercury devices
  • Pesticides
  • Herbicides
  • Computers
  • Small electronics
  • Propane tanks

The following products will not be accepted:

  • Hazardous materials from businesses
  • Unknown or unlabeled containers
  • Large electronics
  • Televisions
  • Water-based paint
  • Household batteries
  • Vehicle tires

For more information, call (540) 245-5700 or (540) 245-5600 or click here.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.