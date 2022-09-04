Augusta County to host Household Hazardous Waste Day
Augusta County will be hosting its Household Hazardous Waste Day on Sept. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
This clean-up day is for residents of Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona.
The following products will be accepted:
- Gasoline
- Diesel fuel
- Antifreeze
- Kerosene
- #2 fuel oil
- 2 cycle fuel mix
- Oil-based paints & stains
- Polyurethane
- Solvents
- CFL & fluorescent bulbs
- Rechargeable batteries
- Automobile batteries
- Used motor oil
- Mercury devices
- Pesticides
- Herbicides
- Computers
- Small electronics
- Propane tanks
The following products will not be accepted:
- Hazardous materials from businesses
- Unknown or unlabeled containers
- Large electronics
- Televisions
- Water-based paint
- Household batteries
- Vehicle tires
For more information, call (540) 245-5700 or (540) 245-5600 or click here.