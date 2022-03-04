Augusta County: Teacher under investigation for inappropriate touching

Published Friday, Mar. 4, 2022, 1:45 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

An unnamed Wilson Memorial High School teacher is under investigation for inappropriate touching of students.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, in a news release on Friday, reported that it began the investigation on Feb. 25.

The sheriff’s office is currently in the process of conducting multiple inquiries, interviews and working diligently with school administrators to identify those students involved, according to the release.

The Augusta County Public Schools superintendent’s office and Child Protective Services have been made aware of the investigation and are actively working with the sheriff’s office, per the release.