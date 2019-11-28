Augusta County Sheriff’s Office taking applications for reserve program

Published Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, 11:19 am

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will now be accepting applications for those interested in joining the team as reserve seriff’s deputies.

“We are committed to providing the best service possible to our citizens and to those who work in or visit our community,” Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said.

The reserve program allows the Sheriff’s Office to increase its ability to serve. Reserve officers will assist with community events and ride along with full-time staff, providing field assistance and back up to deputies that are assigned to work a large area on their own.

To download an application, go to the Augusta County SO webpage at www.co.augusta.va.us/government/sheriff and click on the “jobs” tab, or visit the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Upon successful completion of the hiring process, which includes a physical fitness test, the reserve deputy will be expected to complete a number of training sessions in law, defensive tactics, firearms, and other mandated training. The training will be held in-house and taught by members of the ACSO.

The mandatory training will be held twice weekly during the evening hours. Those selected should be prepared to train eight hours a week until all the training objectives are met.

After meeting all training objectives, the reserve deputy will be required to serve a minimum of eight hours per month.

This position is considered to be voluntary; no pay or benefits will be provided. All equipment will be furnished by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Requirements: Over 18 years of age, no criminal record, high school diploma or GED, background investigation, drug screening

Applications are being accepted until Jan. 2, 2020 and can be delivered to the ACSO at 127 Lee Highway Verona, VA 24482 or mailed to PO Box 860 Verona, VA 24482.

If mailed add Attention: Reserve Deputy Program.

