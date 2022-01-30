Augusta County sets public hearing on proposed redistricting maps

Published Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, 10:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors will conduct a public hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. to consider an ordinance revising voting precincts and polling places in Augusta County.

The Board of Supervisors will receive public comment on one draft proposal that amends the boundaries of voting precincts and changes several polling place locations.

All changes to existing precinct lines will be made to reflect recent magisterial district, Virginia State Senate, Virginia House of Delegates, and U.S. congressional district changes.

Proposed changes

The Churchville Fire and Churchville Elementary voting precincts, located in the Pastures magisterial district, are proposed to be consolidated in a singular voting precinct with a polling place at Churchville Elementary School.

The existing Ridgeview precinct is proposed to be split in half along Wayne Avenue. The precinct south of Wayne Avenue will remain the Ridgeview precinct in the South River magisterial district and continue to vote at Ridgeview Christian School. The precinct north of Wayne Avenue and south of Augusta Farms Road will be a new precinct also located in the South River district; it is proposed to be named Mt. Vernon and has a proposed polling place at Stuarts Draft Elementary School.

Two new precincts are proposed to be created in the Wayne magisterial district. The first new precinct is the area defined by Interstate 64, Stuarts Draft Highway, Kindig Road, Augusta Farms Road, and Tinkling Spring Road. This precinct is proposed to be named Ladd and vote at the BRITE Transit Facility. The second new precinct is the area defined by Interstate 64, Tinkling Spring Road, Mule Academy Road, Jefferson Highway, and the Waynesboro city limits. This precinct is proposed to be named Goose Creek and vote at Bridge Christian Church.

The existing Fort Defiance precinct is proposed to be split in half by Fort Defiance Road, with the split continuing to follow Lea Port Road and Mount Pisgah Road. The new precinct is proposed to be named Oak Grove and is inclusive of the Verona area west of Route 11 that was formerly in the Beverley Manor magisterial district. Both the existing Fort Defiance precinct and the proposed Oak Grove precinct are proposed to vote at Clymore Elementary School. Both precincts will be in the North River magisterial district.

The Wilson voting precinct is now entirely in the Beverley Manor Magisterial District and is proposed to include all of the area between Interstate 64, the Staunton city limits, Christians Creek, and Hermitage Road.

The Fishersville voting precinct in the Wayne magisterial district is proposed to expand to include the area between Long Meadow Road, Barrenridge Road, and St. James Road. The proposed polling place is Wilson Elementary School; the current polling place is Preston Yancey Fire Station.

Details

Information, data, and maps regarding this ordinance are available for review and inspection in the Community Development Department Office, Augusta County Government Center, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The information and maps are also available for review on the County’s website at www.co.augusta.va.us/redistricting-feedback or by scanning the QR code (below) with your cellphone.

Comments and feedback can be submitted through a survey that can be accessed at www.co.augusta.va.us/redistricting-feedback. Comments may also be submitted by phone, 540-245-5700, or email comdev@co.augusta.va.us.