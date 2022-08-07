Augusta County receives award for excellence in financial reporting
The Augusta County finance department has received a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association for the annual financial report for fiscal year 2021. This year is the 24th year that Augusta County has received the award.
Augusta County’s financial report demonstrates “a constructive ‘spirit of full disclosure’ to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report, according to a GFOA news release.
“I am proud of the high bar that the finance staff consistently sets to create a report that is easily understandable for all citizens,” said Misty Cook, director of finance. “The award recognizes the county’s efforts to provide transparency into our financial and internal control processes.”
County staff develops a user-friendly document, complete with a letter of transmittal which summarizes the highlights of the report. Additionally, a management discussion and analysis section outlines the county’s fund balance and expenditures in a narrative format.
The certificate of achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, according to the news release.
Augusta County has received 24 total excellence in financial reporting awards from the GFOA throughout the years.
You can see Augusta County’s reports uploaded in the GFOA’s award management system and the audit for FY2021 on the Augusta County website.