Augusta County: Authorities release information on runaway teen

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

Tristan Mac Cornelius, 16, is 5’11”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, dark colored sweat pants, and a dark colored beanie.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.