Augusta County authorities lead search for runaway teen
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m.
Tristian Mac Cornelius, 15, is 5’10”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing sweat pants and a hoodie.
If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540- 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.