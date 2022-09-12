‘As quickly as possible:’ Federal government funding set to expire on Sept. 30
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger is pressing leadership to avoid a federal government shutdown and protect Virginia’s federal employees.
Without action from Congress, federal government funding expires on Sept. 30.
In a letter to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Spanberger urged the lawmakers to avoid the gamesmanship that has characterized federal government funding discussions in recent years. She emphasized the significant disruption that government shutdowns create for thousands of Virginians.
“On behalf of the Virginians I serve, I urge you to take up and pass legislation to fund the federal government as quickly as possible,” Spanberger said in the letter. “As Members of Congress, one of our chief responsibilities is to pass legislation that funds the activities of the federal government — including critical activities necessary for maintaining our national defense, as well as to ensure the timely delivery of government services to the American people.”
Spanberger’s letter goes on to say that disagreements and robust debate on policy are expected but should not hinder the function of the United States government.
“Americans deserve and demand better, and it is up to us to put aside our differences and deliver in a timely fashion. As such, I urge you to bring forward legislation to fund the federal government for a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives without delay,” Spanberger said.
In Spanberger’s first bill introduced as a member of Congress in 2018, she led legislation that would help prevent future government shutdowns and protect federal employees from being used as negotiating tools in discussions about funding.
“Far too often, Congress relies on half-measures taken in the eleventh hour to temporarily extend government funding — leaving American families, federal agencies, federal employees, and the entire nation uncertain about whether and how our government will be funded into the next fiscal year. This unnecessary, partisan process hurts our standing in the global economy and has real impacts on the Virginians I represent,” Spanberger’s letter states.
Her letter states that Americans “are tired of bureaucratic delay tactics. They expect their elected officials to do their job.”