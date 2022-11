At 11:35 a.m. on Saturday, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Amelia County.

A 2011 Ford Fusion was traveling northbound on Genito Road when it ran off the road to the right and struck a telephone pole, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The driver, Raymond Paul Turner Jr., 87, of Cumberland, was pronounced dead on the scene. He was wearing his seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation.