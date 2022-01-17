Albemarle County staff presenting information on redistricting
Albemarle County staff are leading a virtual event on Monday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. to present information about the upcoming redistricting process.
The topics to be discussed at this meeting will include:
- The proposed schedule for the redistricting process.
- Federal and State requirements for establishing magisterial district and voter precinct boundaries.
- Board of Supervisors’ proposed guidelines to be used in drawing magisterial district and voter precinct boundaries.
The event will include a Q&A session in which attendees may ask questions or share comments about the proposed process.
Attend the virtual event
- Monday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m.
- Participate online: albemarle-org.zoom.us/j/82650796375
- Participate by telephone: Dial 1-301-715-8592 (Webinar ID: 826 5079 6375)
Questions or comments? Contact Jake Washburne, General Registrar and Director of Elections, by email rwashburne@albemarle.org or telephone (434) 972-4173.