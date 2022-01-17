Albemarle County staff presenting information on redistricting

Albemarle County staff are leading a virtual event on Monday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. to present information about the upcoming redistricting process.

The topics to be discussed at this meeting will include:

The proposed schedule for the redistricting process.

Federal and State requirements for establishing magisterial district and voter precinct boundaries.

Board of Supervisors’ proposed guidelines to be used in drawing magisterial district and voter precinct boundaries.

The event will include a Q&A session in which attendees may ask questions or share comments about the proposed process.

Attend the virtual event

Monday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m.

Participate online: albemarle-org.zoom.us/j/82650796375

Participate by telephone: Dial 1-301-715-8592 (Webinar ID: 826 5079 6375)

Questions or comments? Contact Jake Washburne, General Registrar and Director of Elections, by email rwashburne@albemarle.org or telephone (434) 972-4173.