Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 78-year-old Lawrence Thomas.

Thomas was last seen Friday around 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Secretary Sands Road.

He is believed to be in a gray Nissan Rogue with VA Tags ULP 1923. He was last seen headed toward the Scottsville Food Lion.

Thomas has a history of dementia.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.