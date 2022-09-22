Albemarle County Police make 94 traffic stops, write 112 tickets on Seminole Trail on Tuesday

The Albemarle County Police Department conducted a driving enforcement initiative with a focus on speeding and distracted driving on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Seminole Trail.

It was a busy day: ACPD officers conducted 94 traffic stops and issued 112 summonses in the 12-hour period.

“Our department is committed to reducing crashes through a combination of public education campaigns, community engagement, and enforcement initiatives,” Police Chief Sean Reeves said.

Speeding and distracted driving are dangerous and can often end in tragic results. It is vital for all drivers on Albemarle County roads to obey posted speed limits, be aware of other drivers, and not be distracted by devices while driving.