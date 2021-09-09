Albemarle County, Charlottesville fire departments honor 9/11 victims

The Albemarle County Fire Rescue and Charlottesville Fire Departments will unite to honor and remember the lives lost on 9/11 with a stair climb at Monticello High School.

Career and volunteer members from both departments will begin their run promptly at 8:46 a.m. to memorialize the first tower being struck. Throughout the climb they will recognize significant time points from that day 20 years ago with moments of silence.

“On Sept. 11, 2001, many of us witnessed the horrific attacks on our nation. As people evacuated buildings under attack, first responders, without hesitation, rushed in to save those in need,” Albemarle County Fire Rescue Chief Dan Eggleston said. “My hope is that we all take time to remember those who lost and gave their lives.”

Stair climbs are held across the country to honor and pay respect to the 343 firefighters who gave their lives on 9/11/2001. These events are not races, but memorials to the trek those first responders made into and up the World Trade Center buildings.

“The Charlottesville Fire Department will forever remember and honor the 343 firefighters that gave their all on 9/11,” said Dr. Hezedean A. Smith, Charlottesville Fire Department Chief.

The attacks on Sept. 11th took 2,977 lives. Since that time, countless first responders have faced post-traumatic stress, cancer, respiratory disease, and long-term pain.

The fire service forever changed across the United States, and continues to make strides in cancer-risk reduction, mental health and wellness, and improved personal protection equipment.

The lessons learned from the attacks and the twenty years that followed are improving the lives of firefighters now and into the future.