Albemarle Agribusiness Resiliency Grant Program application deadline is July 26

If you are a direct-market agribusiness located in Albemarle County, you’re invited to apply for an Albemarle Agribusiness Resiliency grant.

One of our region’s greatest assets is the wealth of local farms, food businesses, and the resilience of our food system. COVID-19 has caused this system to be challenged in ways unimaginable. Agribusinesses in the community are hurting as the markets, restaurants, and other avenues for sales are closed or operating on a more limited basis. At the same time, access to healthy, local foods is essential for our community’s well-being.

The Albemarle Agribusiness Resiliency Grant program supports agribusinesses who are experiencing financial challenges as a result of COVID-19. Funds are intended to help farms survive through this downturn.

Grants available for direct-market agribusinesses – those selling products to restaurants, caterers, local stores; orchards, wineries, and cideries; or at farmers markets

Application period is from July 12th to July 26th

Award amounts up to $10,000

Eligible expenses incurred between March 12, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021

Receipts and/or check copies must be provided for all eligible expenses

Revenue losses, up to $5,000 with documentation

Loan payments for capital expenditures, such as machinery, tools, other business equipment

Expenses related to operating safely, including PPE, temporary outdoor expansions, technology

Advertising and marketing, up to 20 percent of the overall grant funds requested

To begin the application process, visit forms.gle/rw5ymFbAiSVVnizJ6

Technical assistance for completing the pre-application and application forms is available. Paper forms are also available on request.

For more information or assistance, contact Jennifer Schmack, Project Manager, jschmack@albemarle.org or 434-972-4016.

This grant program is sponsored by Albemarle County and administered by the Community Investment Collaborative.