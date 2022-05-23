AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view can be seen on the big screen

Published Monday, May. 23, 2022, 6:50 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

All Elite Wrestling, in partnership with Joe Hand Promotions, is bringing the highly anticipated Double or Nothing pay-per-view to select theatres around the country on Sunday, May 29, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Emanating from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the live event will feature championship bouts and incredible matchups across the board including:

AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. CM Punk

AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay

Anarchy in the Arena: Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston

Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Adam Cole vs. Winner of Kyle O’Reilly/Samoa Joe

Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: TBD

Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy)

Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews)

Buy-In Match: Hook & Danhausen vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling

Joe Hand Promotions, the leading provider of live content to theaters, sports bars, and restaurants, is making AEW Double or Nothing available in select theatres, including Cinemark, AMC, Regal, Harkins, iPic, Emagine Entertainment, and others.

To locate a theater showing the event, fans can check the Joe Hand Promotions at JoeHandPromotions.com

Like this: Like Loading...