AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view can be seen on the big screen
All Elite Wrestling, in partnership with Joe Hand Promotions, is bringing the highly anticipated Double or Nothing pay-per-view to select theatres around the country on Sunday, May 29, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
Emanating from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the live event will feature championship bouts and incredible matchups across the board including:
- AEW World Championship: Hangman Page (c) vs. CM Punk
- AEW Women’s World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb
- AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland
- TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay
- Anarchy in the Arena: Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston
- Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Adam Cole vs. Winner of Kyle O’Reilly/Samoa Joe
- Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: TBD
- Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy)
- Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix) vs. House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews)
- Buy-In Match: Hook & Danhausen vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling
Joe Hand Promotions, the leading provider of live content to theaters, sports bars, and restaurants, is making AEW Double or Nothing available in select theatres, including Cinemark, AMC, Regal, Harkins, iPic, Emagine Entertainment, and others.
To locate a theater showing the event, fans can check the Joe Hand Promotions at JoeHandPromotions.com