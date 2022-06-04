Adventurous dads climb for free on Father’s Day at the Virginia Aquarium

The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium in Virginia Beach is offering a special to celebrate dads this Father’s Day.

Guests who buy one three-hour ticket will get a free ticket for dad to climb on Sunday, June 19. Non-climbing participants are admitted free of charge to share the experience on the ground and enjoy the property’s nature trails and picnic tables.

“What better way to spend time with dad than a bonding adventure in the trees,” said Park Manager Darlene Zimble. “It’s a perfect way to celebrate with the kids, no matter their age.”

The Adventure Park is one of the state’s largest zipline and climbing venues and is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Father’s Day. The park offers 258 challenges in the trees, including bridges, tightropes, ladders and 31 ziplines. The longest zipline runs 315 feet and crosses Owls Creek.

To book online, visit https://myadventurepark.com/event/dads-climb-free-vbap/ or call (757) 385-4947.

Story by Crystal Abbe Graham

