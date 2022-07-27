AccuWeather: Virginia facing dangerous flood threat as downpours increase
A weather battle zone marking the northern edge of extreme heat and more temperate air will set the stage for torrential downpours to repeat from Kansas to West Virginia, Tennessee and Virginia this week.
The pattern will bring drought and heat relief to some areas, but at a cost that includes the risk of dangerous flash flooding, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
“Storms that fire from the central Plains to parts of the southern Appalachians and the Northeast will have heat on the run this week,” AccuWeather meteorologist Matt Benz said.
Temperatures will be slashed by an average of 10-20 degrees following highs well into the 90s to near 100 from last week. Highs ranging from the upper 70s to the low 90s will be the rule much of this week in Roanoke and Richmond.
A severe storm sustained damage to helicopters located at the Naval Station at Norfolk Chambers Field in Norfolk, with damage occurring on the deck at the airfield Tuesday. No injuries were reported during the incident.