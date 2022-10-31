Menu
accelerated social worker license process in virginia to encourage relocation from other states
Politics

Accelerated social worker license process in Virginia to encourage relocation from other states

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
(© Studio Romantic – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Board of Social Work enacted regulations this week to speed up the process of becoming a social worker from another state.

Virginia ranks 39th among states for mental health care access, according to a 2021 report by the Virginia Health Care Foundation, and 93 of Virginia’s 133 localities are federally-designated Mental Health Professional Shortage Areas. Thirty-seven percent of Virginians, or 3.2 million, live in the shortage areas.

The accelerated process will encourage social workers in other states to relocate and work in Virginia, according to a press release.

With the changes in regulations, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, a Licensed Master’s Social Worker or a Licensed Baccalaureate Social Worker licensed in another state will be able to obtain a Virginia license by providing verification that they are licensed in good standing in another state or by providing verification of passing the examination at the same level they are seeking licensure in Virginia.

“There is a critical shortage in Virginia of mental health professionals, and this is a significant step by the Board of Social Work to help address this shortage,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a press release. “A priority of my administration is to reduce state regulations and regulatory barriers, and this action shows how regulations can be streamlined to remove barriers to practice with the goal of bringing more mental health professionals to the Commonwealth.”

The new regulations will also simplify the process for social workers with expired or inactive Virginia licenses to regain licensure and re-enter the workforce.

Rebecca Barnabi

