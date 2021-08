ACC Football Notebook: Schedule, news and notes for Week 1

Published Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, 1:39 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Week 1 Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 2

Time, TV, Sirius, XM, App/Web

USF at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ACCN, 133, 193, 955

Series: NCSU leads series, 2-1; Last meeting: NC State, 49-17 (2014)

ACCN: Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Kelsey Riggs (sideline)

Friday, Sept. 3

Time, TV, Sirius, XM, App/Web

No. 10 North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN, 136, 193, 955

Series: Virginia Tech leads series, 24-13-6; Last meeting: North Carolina, 56-45 (2020)

ESPN: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst), Paul Carcaterra (sideline)

Duke at Charlotte, 7 p.m., CBSSN, 132, 194, 956

Series: Duke leads series, 1-0; Last meeting: Duke, 53-19 (2020)

CBSSN: Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Corey Chavous (analyst), Justin Walters (sideline)

Old Dominion at Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ACCN, 119, 201, 964

Series: First meeting

ACCN: Drew Carter (play-by-play), Forrest Conoly (analyst), Abby Labar (sideline)

Saturday, Sept. 4

Time, TV, Sirius, XM, App/Web

Colgate at Boston College, Noon, ACCN, 134, 193, 955

Series: First Meeting

ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Jalyn Johnson (sideline)

No. 14 Miami vs. No. 1 Alabama (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Atlanta, Ga.), 3:30 p.m., ABC, 134, 193, 955

Series: Alabama leads series, 14-3; Last meeting: Alabama, 34-13 (1993)

ABC: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Todd McShay (sideline), Molly McGrath (sideline)

UMass at Pitt, 4 p.m., ACCN, 132, 194, 956

Series: First meeting

ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Lericia Harris (sideline)

Syracuse at Ohio, 7 p.m., CBSSN, 119, 207, 967

Series: Syracuse leads series, 2-0; Last meeting: Syracuse, 38-0 (1921)

CBSSN: Dave Ryan (play-by-play), Aaron Murray (analyst), Brandon Baylor (Sideline).

No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 5 Georgia (Duke’s Mayo Classic, Charlotte, N.C.), 7:30 p.m., ABC, 80, 80, 80

Series: Georgia leads series, 42-18-4; Last meeting: UGA, 45-21 (2014)

ABC: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline)

Northern Illinois at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ACCN, , , 990

Series: First meeting

ACCN: Dave O’Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Kelsey Riggs (sideline)

William & Mary at Virginia, 7:30 p.m., RSN, 132, 194, 956

Series: Virginia leads series, 30-6-1; Last meeting: Virginia, 52-17 (2019)

RSN: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Abby Labar (sideline)

Sunday, Sept. 5

Time, TV, Sirius, XM, App/Web

No. 9 Notre Dame at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ABC, 84, 84, 84

Series: Florida State leads series, 6-4; Last meeting: Notre Dame, 42-26 (2020)

ABC: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Katie George (sideline)

Monday, Sept. 6

Time, TV, Sirius, XM, App/Web

Louisville vs. Ole Miss (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Atlanta, Ga.), 8 p.m., ESPN, 81, 81, 81

Series: First meeting

ESPN: Rece Davis (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline)

News and Notes

The 69th season of ACC Football starts Thursday, Sept. 2, when NC State hosts USF at 7:30 p.m. on ACCN. This promises to be one of the most exciting opening weekends in league history with 13 games over a five-day stretch, including several marquee matchups. No other league plays across five days of the Labor Day Weekend.

No. 10 North Carolina plays at Virginia Tech in a key early-season Coastal Division clash on Friday at 6 p.m. on ESPN. The last time these two teams played in Blacksburg, the Hokies pulled out a 43-41 victory in six overtimes that stands as the longest game in ACC history.

No. 3 Clemson faces No. 5 Georgia in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on the ABC Saturday Night Football Game of the Week presented by Capital One. College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will broadcast live from Charlotte’s Romare Bearden Park. GameDay has originated from Charlotte twice previously, both for ACC Championship Games – prior to the 2017 Clemson vs. Miami game and 2020 Clemson vs. Notre Dame contest.

No. 14 Miami faces reigning national champion and preseason No. 1 Alabama in the first Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. It is the first meeting between the two schools since the 1993 Sugar Bowl that decided the national championship.

The ACC will be the only conference in action on both Sunday and Monday night over the Labor Day Weekend. Florida State hosts No. 9 Notre Dame on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. The weekend concludes with Ole Miss and Louisville meeting in a second Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta on Monday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

The ACC is the Conference of Quarterbacks with 13 of 14 teams returning a quarterback with starting experience in 2021. Pitt’s Kenny Pickett leads all conference QBs with 36 career starts, while Miami’s D’Eriq King has 33. FSU’s McKenzie Milton started 33 games at UCF before transferring to the Seminoles for the 2021 season. Louisville’s Malik Cunningham and North Carolina’s Sam Howell each have started 25 games.