ACC announces student-athletes attending 2019 ACC Football Kickoff
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday the 28 football student-athletes selected by its 14 league schools to attend the 2019 ACC Football Kickoff, July 17-18, at The Westin Charlotte in Charlotte.
Boston College
AJ Dillon, RB, Jr., New London, Conn.
Tanner Karafa, DT, Sr., Ashburn, Va.
Clemson
John Simpson, OG, Sr., North Charleston, S.C.
Tanner Muse, S, Sr., Belmont, N.C.
Duke
Quentin Harris, QB, Sr., Wilton, Conn.
Koby Quansah, LB, Sr., Manchester, Conn.
Florida State
Tamorrion Terry, WR, So., Ashburn, Ga.
Marvin Wilson, DT, Jr., Houston, Texas
Georgia Tech
Jalen Camp, WR, Sr., Cumming, Ga.
David Curry, LB, Sr., Buford, Ga.
Louisville
Seth Dawkins, WR, Sr., Columbus, Ohio
Dorian Etheridge, LB, Jr., Charleston, W.Va.
Miami
K.J. Osborn, WR, Gr., Ypsilanti, Mich.
Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Sr., Orange Park, Fla.
North Carolina
Charlie Heck, OT, Sr., Kansas City, Mo.
Myles Dorn, S, Sr., Charlotte, N.C.
NC State
Justin Witt, OT, Jr., Chicago, Ill.
James Smith-Williams, DE, Gr., Raleigh, N.C.
Pitt
Maurice Ffrench, WR, Sr., New Brunswick, N.J.
Dane Jackson, CB, Sr., Coraopolis, Pa.
Syracuse
Tommy DeVito, QB, So., Cedar Grove, N.J.
Kendall Coleman, DE, Sr., Indianapolis, Ind.
Virginia
Bryce Perkins, QB, Sr., Queen Creek, Ariz.
Bryce Hall, CB, Sr., Harrisburg, Pa.
Virginia Tech
Dalton Keene, TE, Jr., Littleton, Colo.
Reggie Floyd, S, Sr., Manassas, Va.
Wake Forest
Cade Carney, RB, Sr., Advance, N.C.
Justin Strnad, LB, Sr., Palm Harbor, Fla.
