ACC announces coaches, players attending 2021 ACC Football Kickoff

Published Monday, Jul. 12, 2021, 6:45 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday the 42 football student-athletes selected by its 14 league schools to attend the 2021 ACC Football Kickoff, July 21-22, at The Westin Charlotte in Charlotte.

For the first time, each team will bring three players to the annual media event.

ACC Network will be live from the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte for the first time on July 21-22, for two days of expansive coverage. The 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports will provide the event’s most robust television coverage to date.

The attendees to the 2021 ACC Football Kickoff are:

Boston College

Clemson

Duke

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Miami

North Carolina

NC State

Pitt

Syracuse

Virginia

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest

Notes

Among the offensive players in attendance at ACC Kickoff will be 15 quarterbacks, five wide receivers, four offensive linemen, two tight ends and one running back. Defensively, seven linebackers, five defensive linemen and four defensive backs will attend. Virginia’s Keytaon Thompson is listed as a QB/WR.

Thirteen teams will bring at least one quarterback with Florida State (McKenzie Milton and Jordan Travis) and Virginia (Brennan Armstrong and Keytaon Thompson) bringing two.

The ACC Kickoff student-athletes hail from 20 states with seven from Florida, six from North Carolina, four each from Georgia and New Jersey and three from Maryland and Ohio. There are two players from California, and one apiece from Alabama, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Thirteen of 14 ACC teams will return a quarterback this season with starting experience led by Pitt’s Kenny Pickett with 36 career starts and Miami’s King with 33. FSU’s McKenzie Milton started 33 games at UCF before transferring to the Seminoles for the 2021 season.