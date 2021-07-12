ACC announces coaches, players attending 2021 ACC Football Kickoff
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday the 42 football student-athletes selected by its 14 league schools to attend the 2021 ACC Football Kickoff, July 21-22, at The Westin Charlotte in Charlotte.
For the first time, each team will bring three players to the annual media event.
ACC Network will be live from the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte for the first time on July 21-22, for two days of expansive coverage. The 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports will provide the event’s most robust television coverage to date.
The attendees to the 2021 ACC Football Kickoff are:
Boston College
- Head Coach Jeff Hafley
- Zion Johnson, OL, Bowie, Maryland
- Phil Jurkovec, QB, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Marcus Valdez, DE, Perth Amboy, New Jersey
Clemson
- Head Coach Dabo Swinney
- Matt Bockhorst, OG, Cincinnati, Ohio
- James Skalski, LB, Sharpsburg, Georgia
- D.J. Uiagalelei, QB, Inland Empire, California
Duke
- Head Coach David Cutcliffe
- DeWayne Carter, DT, Pickerington, Ohio
- Mataeo Durant, RB, McCormick, South Carolina
- Gunnar Holmberg, QB, Wake Forest, North Carolina
Florida State
- Head Coach Mike Norvell
- Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Eden Prairie, Minnesota
- McKenzie Milton, QB, Kapolei, Hawaii
- Jordan Travis, QB, West Palm Beach, Florida
Georgia Tech
- Head Coach Geoff Collins
- Ayinde Eley, LB, Olney, Maryland
- Jeff Sims, QB, Jacksonville, Florida
- Juanyeh Thomas, DB, Niceville, Florida
Louisville
- Head Coach Scott Satterfield
- C.J. Avery, LB, Grenada, Mississippi
- Malik Cunningham, QB, Montgomery, Alabama
- Marshon Ford, TE, Louisville, Kentucky
Miami
- Head Coach Manny Diaz
- Bubba Bolden, S, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Michael Harley Jr., WR, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- D’Eriq King, QB, Manvel, Texas
North Carolina
- Head Coach Mack Brown
- Tomon Fox, LB, Lawrenceville, Georgia
- Jeremiah Gemmel, LB, Newnan, Georgia
- Sam Howell, QB, Indian Trail, North Carolina
NC State
- Head Coach Dave Doeren
- Grant Gibson, C, Charlotte, North Carolina
- Devin Leary, QB, Sicklerville, New Jersey
- Payton Wilson, LB, Hillsborough, North Carolina
Pitt
- Head Coach Pat Narduzzi
- Jordan Addison, WR, Frederick, Maryland
- Deslin Alexandre, DL, Pompano Beach, Florida
- Kenny Pickett, QB, Oakhurst, New Jersey
Syracuse
- Head Coach Dino Babers
- Josh Black, DL, Loves Park, Illinois
- Taj Harris, WR, Beverly, New Jersey
- Airon Servais, OL, Green Bay, Wisconsin
Virginia
- Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall
- Brennan Armstrong, QB, Shelby, Ohio
- Joey Blount, S, Atlanta, Georgia
- Keytaon Thompson, WR/QB, New Orleans, Louisiana
Virginia Tech
- Head Coach Justin Fuente
- Braxton Burmeister, QB, La Jolla, California
- Chamarri Conner, DB, Jacksonville, Florida
- James Mitchell, TE, Big Stone Gap, Virginia
Wake Forest
- Head Coach Dave Clawson
- Sam Hartman, QB, Charlotte, North Carolina
- Luke Masterson, LB, Naples, Florida
- Jaquarii Roberson, WR, Murfreesboro, North Carolina
Notes
- Among the offensive players in attendance at ACC Kickoff will be 15 quarterbacks, five wide receivers, four offensive linemen, two tight ends and one running back. Defensively, seven linebackers, five defensive linemen and four defensive backs will attend. Virginia’s Keytaon Thompson is listed as a QB/WR.
- Thirteen teams will bring at least one quarterback with Florida State (McKenzie Milton and Jordan Travis) and Virginia (Brennan Armstrong and Keytaon Thompson) bringing two.
- The ACC Kickoff student-athletes hail from 20 states with seven from Florida, six from North Carolina, four each from Georgia and New Jersey and three from Maryland and Ohio. There are two players from California, and one apiece from Alabama, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.
- Thirteen of 14 ACC teams will return a quarterback this season with starting experience led by Pitt’s Kenny Pickett with 36 career starts and Miami’s King with 33. FSU’s McKenzie Milton started 33 games at UCF before transferring to the Seminoles for the 2021 season.