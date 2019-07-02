AARP Virginia issues scam alert: Peer-to-Peer payment app scams

With new technologies come new ways scammers are trying to steal our money. Peer-to-Peer (P2P) money sending apps – Zelle, Venmo, PayPal and the like – are popular ways for friends to send money back and forth.

Unfortunately, scammers are using the same technology to receive payment from individuals they deceive into believing they owe money. These platforms have fewer consumer protections than other forms of payment. Use caution when sending money to people you do not know and watch out if a stranger insists on paying you via P2P apps. Be a fraud fighter! If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam.

Visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at http://www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetworkor call AARP Fraud Watch Helpline at 1-877-908-3360 and speak to a volunteer specially trained in spotting scams.

With more than 1 million members in Virginia, AARP is the largest organization working on behalf of people age 50+ and their families in the Commonwealth.

To learn more about AARP Virginia, like us on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/aarpvirginia and follow @AARPVa on Twitter atwww.twitter.com/aarpva.

