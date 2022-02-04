$75K grant will help Augusta Regional Clinic expand service to low-income residents

Published Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, 10:33 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation and the Augusta Regional Dental Clinic are advancing oral health initiatives in the SAW area with a $75,000 grant to expand Augusta County’s low-income residents’ dental care.

“We are incredibly grateful for Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation generosity and parternship. The received grant will allow us to fund part of two new dentists salaries in 2022,” said Sophie Parson, executive director of the Augusta Regional Dental Clinic. “Thanks to these new providers and support staff our clinic will be able to serve more members of our community in need of affordable dental care We could not be more excited.”

In total, Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation awarded eight grants to safety-net organizations throughout the state, supporting initiatives such as the integration and expansion of dental and medical care to low-income and uninsured residents, oral health initiatives serving Spanish-speaking families and the expansion of school-based oral health programs.

“Supporting Virginia’s dental safety net is a critical part of our goal of creating healthy smiles throughout the Commonwealth, and we’re eager to continue assisting the ARDC and others like them in their extraordinary efforts to keep our communities healthy,” said Frank Lucia, president and CEO of Delta Dental of Virginia.

“With these grants, our community partners have an opportunity to expand or enhance their most critical services and we look forward to working closely with our safety-net partners throughout the year to help Virginia residents receive the care they need to thrive,” said Polly Raible, executive director of Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation.

This year, the Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation proudly celebrates 10 years of support for Virginia’s safety-net organizations. Since its inception in 2012, the Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation has contributed more than $6 million to our partners and made an additional statewide contribution of more than $4 million to support Virginians impacted by COVID-19.

For more information, visit DeltaDentalVA.com/foundation.