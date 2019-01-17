7 ways you can boost your modest fashion company

Modest fashion has become one of the most sought after trends in the fashion industry and people are investing in opening their own companies to provide clothing to modest lovers across the world. However, as a fashion entrepreneur it is crucial to grow your business correctly. This is because entrepreneurs see themselves as a major brand and rightfully so. Thus, boosting their brand would help in achieving a lot when it comes to sales as well as wide coverage. In this content, we would discuss about some of the ways through which you can boost your modest fashion company.

Behave as a business

To build a successful modest fashion company you will have to think like an entrepreneur from the moment you start your business. This implies that you need to understand how a business works and you also need to put together a plan that lays out short-term, medium-term as well as long-term goals. Once your company is up and running, build a consistent relationship with buyers as well as investors by being reliable and honest about what you’re doing.

Being a good entrepreneur means having the hunger, passion as well as determination to give it your all to the business. Most entrepreneurs that have shared their experience on how they gave their all to their business have said these 3 elements are the most important to ensure the business becomes a success. This can also be reciprocated in the case of modest fashion companies so as to boost the company profile across platforms.

Recognize the importance of product development

Start small with a few products and then you can develop your brand from there over time using a consistent approach which will gradually help in making you succeed in your modest fashion company. Setting the right price for your product is essential in finding success. For example if you are going to open a modest fashion store in UK, start with just a hijab shop stocking just the best hijabs that sell well in UK and then when the sales start growing, expand to abayas and dresses but the key is to expand slowly and carefully. Work it out by starting with the amount that a customer would be willing to pay while considering the manufacturing cost so as to generate profit.

It is crucial for your designated designer to pay more attention to feedback from buyers than from the press because having a good review from actual customers will boost your business. Going for young designers would be the best option when you finally decide to opt for one as they would know what market trend is and would be more willing to work with you.

Show clarity when proposing your brand

It is essential to have a strong vision of your brand’s identity from the beginning. Young designers need to understand the need of the clients so that they can easily provide it for them. The provision of a unique brand would likewise help in boosting a modest fashion company.

Ensure you start with a marketing plan which sets out the customers you are targeting and how you are going to approach them. You may want to look at hiring a PR company but not until your business is stable. PR and communications are useful tools to support a designer and a fashion business and also to bring their work to attention to a wider audience.

Understand and address the challenges of production

New businesses can often struggle with production, you can start with small quantities first before boosting your production. Small quantities will not allow you to bargain with manufacturers appropriately but once you know things are working you can bargain with manufacturers for bulk buys. Note manufacturers may ask you for a deposit long before you are going to receive payment from a retailer/customer. This can be very difficult but it’s essential to pay promptly so that the production won’t be delayed, otherwise you could end up not being able to provide a particular style to retailers or customers thereby damaging your relationships.

Find the key to sales and distribution

You need to get the attention of buyers to be successful. For this first you need to have an idea of your ideal buyer and this you need to build an ideal buyer persona. Your customer would want to know what’s unique about your modest clothing brand and how it would fit with them, whether it is sold at the right price and whether you have a well-structured business as well as looking at the environment where it would be sold so as to meet the need of the customers. All these should be considered by you, the owner of modest clothing brand. Additionally, these questions need to be answered before picking up a pen to design so that each design would be loved by your customers thereby boosting the sales.

If you aim to sell online, you should be aware that colourful as well as printed products are very popular and would attract buyers. You will also need a complete range of sizes. Once you can afford this, you will be able to set up your own modest fashion company while gaining access to several customers.

Grow your ecommerce with a fantastic website

Grow your ecommerce with a fantastic website: A strong, responsive website is crucial when it comes to bringing in money for your modest fashion company. Large retail chains with brick-and-mortar stores are now closing their stores at a very fast rate and the continuing trend towards online shopping, this implies that using a good looking, user-friendly website where your customers can shop is very crucial. It’s not just the overall trend towards online shopping that makes this a solid strategy for increasing revenue in your modest fashion company. Most retailers have reported that the success of their brands is as a result of their retail store is as a result of strong online strategy which help in boosting their sales.

Understand the importance of cashflow, funding and ﬁnancing

One of the biggest challenges you’ll face as an entrepreneur is that cash flows out – for product development and manufacturing – long before it comes back in from retailers or customers. From the very beginning, you’ll need to know where your funding is coming from and keep your finances under control. Taking investment can mean losing some of your control over the business, so think carefully and don’t give away too much too cheaply.

