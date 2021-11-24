5 causes of wrongful death

The death of a loved one can be the most devastating thing anyone can go through. It becomes even more devastating if the death was caused by another person’s negligence. Their death may bring a lot of financial burden to the family, especially if the deceased was the breadwinner.

No amount of money can return your loved one or even measure up to the impact that their death has had on your life; however, through the help of wrongful death lawyers, surviving family members can seek justice on behalf of their loved ones by filing a wrongful death claim.

What are the common causes of wrongful death?

1. Car accidents

In the US, car accidents are the most common cause of wrongful death. Drunk driving, distracted driving, speeding, and aggressive drivers mainly cause these accidents due to their negligence, often leading to their death and the death of other road users.

Wrongful death can also occur due to defective parts in a car, such as faulty brakes or failing suspensions. In such cases, you can file a wrongful death lawsuit seeking compensation from the manufacturer.

Poorly maintained roads are another cause of car accidents as cars may lose control. These accidents may eventually lead to wrongful death. If your loved one is a victim of wrongful death, you are required to file a wrongful death lawsuit within the statute of limitations. Your wrongful death attorney can help you throughout this process and also represent you in court.

2. Workplace accidents

Just like any other accidents, workplace accidents can lead to severe injuries. In some cases, they can also lead to the death of an employee. Some of the most common causes of workplace accidents include the following:

Fires or explosions

Falls and spills

Hazardous materials

Fatigue from manual laborers

If a family member’s death occurs due to a workplace accident, you are entitled to compensation through workers’ compensation insurance. Employers should take safety measures such as providing protection equipment like gloves, keeping an orderly workplace, and educating employees and management staff to prevent accidents that may eventually lead to death.

3. Medical malpractice

Many people around the world entrust medical professionals with their lives. Every year, medical malpractice cases continue to increase in the US, causing the deaths of family members and friends. Some of the common examples of medical malpractice include the following:

Wrong diagnosis

Wrong treatment

Wrong prescription

Surgical errors

To avoid such malpractice, medical practitioners should follow up with their patients, ensure they have given consent for any treatment or procedures, and effectively communicate with their patients. If your family member is a victim of medical malpractice, you can file for a wrongful death claim.

4. Airplane accidents

Plane crashes can also cause wrongful death. Airplane accidents can occur due to mechanical error, bad weather conditions, and pilot error, such as poor training or fatigue. The airline or the manufacturer takes responsibility when an airplane crashes. If the crash occurred due to the pilot’s negligence, the family members could sue the airline for wrongful death. The manufacturer could also be liable if the crash resulted from a defective part of the airplane.

5. Product liability

Product liability negligence occurs when manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and retailers sell defective products to their consumers, leading to injury or death. The manufacturers and suppliers can be held responsible for the death that their products caused.

File for wrongful death

If you have lost a loved one wrongfully due to negligence, it is vital that you file a claim to receive compensation. You can also consult an experienced wrongful death lawyer to help you file a lawsuit. Do not wait too long to file a wrongful death lawsuit.

