#4 Virginia Tech survives wild affair with Wright State, advances to meet Columbia

Wright State made things interesting a couple of different times, but #4 Virginia Tech pulled away with big innings late to post a 15-9 win in the Hokies’ opener at the Blacksburg Regional Friday night.

Gavin Cross and Nick Biddison each had five hits at the top of the order for the Hokies (42-12), which led 5-0 after three, but Wright State (30-26) tied the game at 5-5 in the fifth with a two-run double from Alec Sayre and a sac fly from Sammy Sass.

After Virginia Tech responded with a five-run fifth, the Raiders got back three in the top of the sixth on a two-RBI double from Julian Greenwell and a run-scoring single from Zane Harris.

A sac fly RBI from Jack Hurley gave the Hokies an 11-8 cushion in the seventh, and a four-run eighth, highlighted by RBI hits from Biddison and Cross, put the game out of reach.

Tech starter Drue Hackenberg was touched for five runs, four earned, in four-plus innings, allowing eight hits and walking one.

Graham Firoved (4-0) was credited with the win in relief, but he gave up two runs in his lone inning of work.

The Hokies advance in the winners bracket to face Ivy League champ Columbia (31-16), which upset Gonzaga, 8-2, earlier in the day on Friday.

The Virginia Tech-Columbia game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. first pitch.

Story by Chris Graham

