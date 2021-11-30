4 cryptocurrencies to consider for 2022: HUH Token, Solana, Cardano and Avalanche

2021 will be known as the year when the cryptocurrency market solidified its self has the future of finance. Now worth more than $3 trillion, the crypto market has forced financial regulators from New York to Beijing to take this asset class seriously or be left behind.

As we approach 2022, all eyes are on the future of cryptocurrency. By now, anyone who has even a passing interest in “holding” crypto is familiar with blue-chip tokens like Bitcoin and Ether. And with Bitcoin (BTC) consistently trading around $60,000 and Ether (ETH) trading around $4,000, some investors may be on the lookout for lesser-known cryptocurrencies that may give higher profits. Fortunately for them, there are a plethora of altcoins —cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin — that have the potential to explode in popularity and become the next household brand.

As we approach 2022, here are four upcoming cryptocurrencies to keep an eye on.

HUH Token (HUH)

The most enticing cryptocurrency on this list is HUH Token, mainly because it is on the verge of launching, and as we have seen in the past with tokens like Shiba Inu and Floki Inu, when tokens launch under the right conditions, they tend to explode thousands fold. Shiba Inu surged over 70 000% in just a few months.

HUH Token seeks to become one of the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap within the next few years and offers enhanced features compared to Shiba Inu, including a dual currency distribution scheme, a sizable community dubbed “HUH Nation”, and static rewards for holding the cryptocurrency.

HUH Token is also launching a referral scheme where holders can refer friends and receive 10 % of that person’s initial deposit. There is no restriction on the number of people you can refer.

HUH Token is launching on Uniswap and PancakeSwap on December 6, with $1 million of liquidity locked in by its creators for two years to encourage stability and long-term holding. HUH Token is currently in a presale phase, which would arguably be the best time to get in.

Solana (SOL)

Solana, currently the world’s fifth-largest cryptocurrency with a market valuation of more than $62 billion, has experienced a meteoric rise in 2021. After beginning the year at less than $2, it reached an all-time high of $260 in early November and is now trading around $200.

SOL is the native cryptocurrency of the Solana blockchain network, and its soaring value symbolizes the expanding potential of Solana. The blockchain has gradually garnered praise for its lightning-fast transaction processing speed giving it an advantage over Ethereum the world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency by market cap.

Cardano (ADA)

SOL is followed by Cardano, which has a market cap of $55 billion and likewise had a dramatic climb in 2021. The coin began the year trading at less than $0.20, then rallied to surpass $3 in early September, establishing itself as the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency. ADA has likewise retreated from its highs, trading around $1.60.

Cardano is the brainchild of Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson, who quit the project in protest of Vitalik Buterin’s determination to maintain the blockchain non-profit. Cardano has established a name for itself—but with ADA currently on a months-long bear run, 2022 may be a make-or-break year.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Contrary to its moniker, Avalanche has been a scorching hot commodity this year. At the start of 2021, AVAX was trading around $3; by late November, it had risen to an all-time high of more than $146, eclipsing Dogecoin and becoming one of the world’s top ten cryptocurrencies. It is presently trading at more than $110, with a market capitalization of more than $26 billion.

AVAX is the native cryptocurrency of the Avalanche blockchain, which is emerging as a competitor to Ethereum in the field of smart contracts. AVAX’s autumn rally was sparked by a new agreement with Deloitte, which will use Avalanche to support its work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). With the Deloitte contract providing Avalanche with an enviable dose of credibility, the blockchain and its token could soar to new heights in 2022.

Story by Sara Lorean

