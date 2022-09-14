$250 or $500 rebate? New lookup tool will show Virginia taxpayers’ eligibility
The Virginia Department of Taxation has good news for taxpayers: a rebate of $250 or $500 may be on the way to you in the next 60 days.
The 2022 Virginia General Assembly passed a law earlier this year giving taxpayers a rebate: $250 for individual filers and up to $500 for joint filers.
A lookup tool will be available on the department’s website beginning Monday so you can check your eligibility of the rebate.
Taxpayers are eligible if they had a tax liability in 2021.
Rebates will be issued in the order that taxpayers filed their returns – with the first payments being sent October 17. You must file your taxes by November 1 to receive the rebate.
Taxpayers will receive the rebate by direct deposit or check.
The Virginia Department of Taxation said rebates may be reduced or withheld to satisfy existing debts to government agencies and institutions. A letter will be sent to taxpayers explaining the use of the rebate toward the debt.
For more information or to check your eligibility, visit tax.virginia.gov/rebate