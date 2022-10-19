Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
13 million gift to provide scholarships for students at vcu address current nursing shortage
News

$13M gift to provide scholarships for students at VCU, address current nursing shortage

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

vcuThe Virginia Commonwealth University School of Nursing received a $13 million gift made by philanthropists Joanne and Bill Conway through their Bedford Falls Foundation. The gift, the largest in the school’s history, will enable the school to provide scholarships to reduce the cost of a nursing education for more than 1,000 undergraduate and doctoral students over the next five years.

“This gift will fundamentally transform the VCU School of Nursing program, allowing us to offer much-needed financial support to our students who are the future of the nursing profession,” said Jean Giddens, Ph.D., professor and dean of the VCU School of Nursing. “The Conways’ generosity will have an enormous impact on building a diverse pipeline of early career nurses and future researchers and gives VCU the important responsibility of educating and delivering that workforce. I am deeply grateful for their commitment to our students.”

Currently, more than 70 percent of undergraduate nursing students at VCU qualify for a need-based scholarship. With the latest gift, the school can double the total amount of scholarship support for students and increase the number of scholarships awarded by 37 percent over the next five years.

“Having a scholarship takes a lot of pressure off, both financially and mentally, allowing me to fully focus on my studies,” said Aditi Bhandari, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing with the support of a Conway scholarship, in a news release. “Having less student debt allows me to take my education further. I plan to go back to school for my Master of Science in Nursing degree in the future.”

Since 2019, the Conways have provided more than $18.5 million to support the VCU School of Nursing through their philanthropic vehicles. Their latest contribution also enables the school to welcome 15 percent more students each year.

“The Conways’ gift comes at an extraordinary time in our school’s growth,” Giddens said. “Many of our programs will increase enrollment in the coming years. At a time when the nation is facing persistent nursing shortages, funds like these are particularly critical to ensure a strong and diverse future nursing workforce.”

A 2020 National Nursing Workforce Study confirmed a lack of diversity in nursing, with more than 80 percent of registered nurses identifying as white/Caucasian. And more than one-fifth of all nurses reported plans to retire from nursing by 2025, intensifying the current nursing shortage.

The latest gift amplifies the impact VCU’s School of Nursing has on health care in Virginia and beyond. Half of currently enrolled students are nonwhite and more than 90 percent of graduates work in Virginia.

With a wave of nurse faculty retirements expected over the next decade, nursing schools cannot address the nation’s nurse shortage without also creating a pipeline of educators to teach them. That is why a portion of the Conway donation is earmarked for doctoral students committed to teaching.

“Nurses are essential,” said Bill Conway. “Joanne and I believe that, by reducing the financial burden for nursing students at VCU School of Nursing, the school will be better equipped to expand its programs to address the critical nursing shortage. When nurses face a lower debt burden, they can more easily achieve their personal and professional goals.”

“VCU is honored to be a part of the Conways’ great vision to create healthier communities through strengthening the nursing pipeline,” said Michael Rao, Ph.D., president of VCU and VCU Health. “With their latest gift, they help ensure that our School of Nursing graduates will be at the forefront of that work. At VCU, we put the needs of students and patients first, and this gift advances that important mission.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Three Notchd Road

Three Notch’d Road Virginia Baroque Ensemble opens 12th season Nov. 4-6
Crystal Graham
china
,

FCC bans new sale of Chinese-based technologies in the U.S.
Rebecca Barnabi

The Federal Communication Commission has issued a ban on the new sale of Chinese-based Huawei and ZTE technologies in the United States.

brian teare

New Dominion Bookshop to host author event with Brian Teare
Crystal Graham

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with author and UVA professor Brian Teare on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 4 p.m.

harrisonburg public works

Harrisonburg trains additional staff for CDL licenses, better prepared for snow removal
Crystal Graham
Pittsburgh Steelers

Game Preview: Steelers set to face Dolphins, look to build on win over Bucs
Scott Ratcliffe
car accident
,

On the roads: Which American cities are the best, worst to drive in?
Rebecca Barnabi
road construction

Augusta County: Portion of Route 612 closed two days next week for pipe replacement
Chris Graham