10 secrets to improve your business text readability

A business that is clear and concise with its message, is a business that will likely see better results. Every piece of content your business creates needs to speak and connect to your audience in the right way. Improving readability is one way your business can do this.

What does readability mean?

Readability refers to how easy or difficult it is for a reader to understand text content. This practice is all about conveying and communicating your ideas most clearly. Focusing on readability increases the chance that your audience will read, understand and interact with your content.

Readability can be measured using various equations that analyze various elements of writing. Some tools can help analyze the readability of your text. For example, an extensive grammar checker will help ensure grammar and punctuation are correct, as well as offering suggestions for complicated words or a more appropriate use of active voice.

Why is readability important for your business?

Sure, making content easy to read and understand is great for your audience. But what does readability do for your business?

Marketing copy that is full of long, complicated words and sentences can turn your audience off. As a result, they find it too difficult to read, do not invest in reading further and leave your content. Therefore, your business loses out on a potential sale and it makes a negative impression on the visitor.

Consequently, readability becomes a key element to sales and creating warm leads. Often, readers want quick answers, they’re busy and will typically skim over the text. Readability is then even more important, to ensure your audience gets the answers they need and take the desired action.

10 ways to improve your business text readability

Here are 10 ways to easily improve your business’s text readability today…

1. Shorter sentences

Long, compound or convoluted sentences will decrease your readability. Break long sentences up into a few shorter sentences. Allowing each full stop to end each idea. Shorter sentences keep your text concise and clear.

2. Add breaks

Short sentences also pair well with short paragraphs. The white space between your text will separate ideas and points and improve readability.

In addition, you want to add subheadings to help break up the text. Most readers will skim over the text until they find the information they are seeking. Subheadings make sections obvious and highlight the most important information in the content.

3. Decrease the use of long words

Along with shorter sentences, shorter words also improve readability. Long words with more than 4 syllables can feel ‘clunky’ and interrupt the flow of the sentence. Therefore, you need to be considerate of the words you choose and replace long words with 2 syllable words when possible.

4. Use the language of your audience

Improving readability is associated with a better connection to your audience. However, using the tips above and ignoring who your audience is, will miss the point. You want to use the words, tone and language of your audience. This not only connects your business with them but builds trust. They know you see them and recognise their struggles.

Some businesses might need to talk about complicated issues or use specific terminology. Providing definitions is important in these cases to ensure that you are continuing to inform your audience. They are likely reading your words because they are lacking knowledge. Although this might not directly affect readability, it helps your readers understand your content.

5. Correct punctuation

Punctuation is helpful for readers to understand what is being said. Improper use of punctuation can cause fragmented or run-on sentences, or can be used in completely the wrong place. This will decrease the readability and make it more difficult for your reader to understand. A grammar checker can help to iron out these discrepancies and make your writing clearer.

6. Set style rules

The style you choose to write your business content in is important to ensure consistency across all areas of the business. Setting rules for the style your business chooses to write in, ensures all content, across all departments, will be the same. Therefore, the business’s voice is consistent and aligns with both your companies’ values and your audience’s language.

These rules can be determined by a highly recognized style like Associated Press (AP) or Chicago Manual of Style (CMOS) the two most popular. Or can be a set of rules that you choose within the business such as punctuation rules, the spelling you use (American or English), and the way to write numbers.

7. Add visuals

Visual elements are another way to break up pieces of text. Not only do they offer breaks, but they can also illustrate, demonstrate, and support the points you are making. This will improve readability and make the text more understandable and interesting for your audience.

8. Use a readability score tool

There are many measurements and tools to use that can calculate the readability of your business’s text. A common measurement is Flesch reading which measures the average number of syllables per word and the average number of words per sentence. This generates a score between 1 – 100 and you will typically aim for a score between 60 – 70.

Other measurements include the Gunning-fog score, SMOG index, and Coleman-Liau Index. Tools offer easy analysis of your writing. For example, the Yoast plugin is a great tool for blog post writing as it provides suggestions to improve readability. This tool measures Flesch reading, use of passive voice, sentence length, and subheading distribution.

9. Active voice

Active voice is another excellent readability consideration as it can help reduce the number of words used in sentences. Active voice is far more direct and effective at connecting with your audience.

10. Outline the goal of each piece of content

As a business, your content is there to provoke certain actions or thoughts from your audience. Is the piece a blog post educating your audience? You might want them to continue exploring the blog to find out more. Or is the content a piece of marketing and you desire sales? Your text needs to trigger this reaction.

The goals for the content will change how each piece is written and what you might include. For example, an education blog post will need links to other posts for further reading. Whereas a sales piece might use more emotive language and call to action. These elements need to be considered when improving readability so the writing maintains flow and continuity in style.

In conclusion, there are many simple ways to improve the readability of your business text with these 10 tips. Keeping the audience at the forefront of the business helps guide the writing. Ultimately, improving readability means the business will benefit from more warm leads and sales.

Story by Laura Elizabeth

