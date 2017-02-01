Mary Baldwin University takes action regarding critical alumni group

Today, Mary Baldwin University released a letter to its broader community regarding the recent activities of some alumni opposed to the decision by the university to create the coeducational living-learning community, University College.

Highlights of the letter authored by Mary Baldwin Board of Trustees Chair Jane Harding Miller ’76 include:

“As you may know, a group of alumni opposed to the decision to launch University College has formed an organization named ‘Boldly Baldwin, Inc.’ This name usurps a trademark that the University has used since 2008 in various ways, including its recruiting and alumni relations materials. “Boldly Baldwin, Inc.” publicly professes the desire to divert fundraising away from Mary Baldwin University, and it is using the University’s own trademarks in that effort.”

“This organization has no official connection with Mary Baldwin, and as such, it sows confusion and puts the University at greater financial and operational risk.”

“This outside group has mounted a media campaign with letters to local newspapers disparaging the school and its leadership, making baseless accusations, misrepresenting facts, and suggesting closure of the school is imminent. In addition, at least some have declared on social media that ‘Boldly Baldwin, Inc.’ supporters are advising potential students against applying to MBU.”

“While we respect the rights of our alumni to organize and voice their opinions, we cannot allow anyone to co-opt trademarks and intellectual property belonging to the University. This is especially true when such groups deliberately seek to use those trademarks to undermine the university’s own fundraising and recruitment efforts. Through our counsel we have issued a letter to ‘Boldly Baldwin, Inc.’ requesting that it change its name, website, references to “Boldly Baldwin” and other associated trademarks.”