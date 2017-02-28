Eco-friendly home improvements

The effects of climate change are constantly in your newsfeed. The damage from pollution causes people to wear masks in large cities. Animals in the ocean are swallowing large amounts of plastic. Many communities face water shortages. It can feel like protecting the environment is an overwhelming task.

Globally, many countries are collaborating on policies to combat environmental threats. Communities are developing initiatives, such as banning plastic bags, to tackle the problems. Large-scale strategies are important, but you can have a positive impact on the environment by making changes in your daily life. Using green bags when you shop, recycling, composting and avoiding the use of plastics and Styrofoam all contribute to the global effort. There are several ways to change your house that will be beneficial to you and Mother Earth. Here are some fantastic eco-friendly home improvements that you can implement:

Water saving

There are many ways to make your yard more eco-friendly. If you want to save water, you can install efficient watering systems that have uniform irrigation and operate at low pressure. Certain plants and grasses need less water, so including them in your landscaping can reduce the need for watering. Planting trees and shrubs will provide shade for the house, so that you can cool your home naturally and have less need for air conditioning.

Solar power

It’s hard to miss the solar panels that currently adorn many homes. They are reasonably priced, thanks to technological advances and government rebates, so it’s worth checking to see if they are right for you. Today, you can even find solar panel shingles to replace more traditional roofing materials. Other environmentally-kind roofing options include tile, which is long-lasting and cools the house, a metal roof that will keep asphalt out of the landfills, or a green roof on which you can grow your own rosemary.

Insulate your property

Insulation doesn’t sound very sexy, but as home improvements go, the right insulation not only protects the earth, it lowers your heating and cooling bills. Stay away from the chemical-laden traditional products and choose from some other great options, such as recycled paper and denim, soy foam and sheep’s wool.

Control the light

Using natural light to reduce carbon dioxide is an easy thing for most of us. However, the windows letting in that light may be causing a great deal of energy leakage. Consider revamping with double or triple-pane windows that offer great insulation, and pair them with green window frames. Your window treatments can be updated to earth-friendly status by installing eco window shutters. You’ll be choosing a company that has a commitment to environmentally conscious materials and practices, and you will be cutting heat leakage, which will reduce your energy usage. You also will be cutting back on the water and chemicals needed to clean curtains.

If you gaze around your house, you will see many things that use more resources than necessary. If you are still using non-LED light bulbs, you are missing out on big energy savings. The bulbs also cut down on landfill waste because of their long life. Your lights can be part of your home decorating plan if you install dimmers – you will save energy by keeping lights at lower capacity, and you will be able to create a variety of lighting moods to enhance your home’s appearance.

Use the right appliances

Next up on the improvement list is appliances and fixtures. You can update the look of your kitchen and lower your energy and water bills by investing in an efficient refrigerator and dishwasher. In the laundry room, update to a water-saving washer, and instead of using the dryer, hang a line and let all-natural air do the work. The toilet is one of the largest culprits for water use, so a high-efficiency toilet will conserve thousands of gallons of water over its lifetime.

Flooring

You may take your flooring for granted, especially if it is covered with carpeting or rugs. However, there is green flooring available that doesn’t rely on trees being cut down. Bamboo and recycled wood are great choices, as is recycled cork that is durable and looks great. You can also avoid the toxic materials in the under layer by using plywood bonded with soy-based glue.

There are some excellent home improvements you can make that will increase the value of your home, lower your bills and have positive effects on the environment. The number of green vendors and products is growing every year. Make a commitment to improve both your home and the earth – you will be glad you did.