Dem LG candidate Susan Platt: Impeach Donald Trump

Democratic Party lieutenant governor nomination candidate Susan Platt is calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“I’m calling on Congress to begin the impeachment of Donald Trump,” said Platt, the former chief of staff of Vice President Joe Biden’s Senate office. “Just within the past few hours, the Bully-in-Chief doubled down on his unconstitutional plan to ban an entire religion. He obstructed justice in the Russia investigation, profited from foreign governments, and even gave state secrets to foreign leaders. It’s worse than Watergate, and we’ve seen enough.”

“He also attacked women, reversed our progress on climate change, took health care away from millions of Americans, and wants to build walls instead of bridges,” Platt added.

Platt’s campaign, from the start, has “focused on resisting President Donald Trump,” according to the Washington Post. She faced backlash and threats from Trump-supporting online trolls for her efforts to protest Trump at his national golf club, and with this announcement she becomes the only candidate in the race to call for Trump’s impeachment.

“While my opponents are fine men, I am the candidate who can stand up to Donald Trump,” Platt said.