 jump to example.com

Dem LG candidate Susan Platt: Impeach Donald Trump

Published Monday, Jun. 5, 2017, 12:18 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Democratic Party lieutenant governor nomination candidate Susan Platt is calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

susan platt“I’m calling on Congress to begin the impeachment of Donald Trump,” said Platt, the former chief of staff of Vice President Joe Biden’s Senate office. “Just within the past few hours, the Bully-in-Chief doubled down on his unconstitutional plan to ban an entire religion. He obstructed justice in the Russia investigation, profited from foreign governments, and even gave state secrets to foreign leaders. It’s worse than Watergate, and we’ve seen enough.”

“He also attacked women, reversed our progress on climate change, took health care away from millions of Americans, and wants to build walls instead of bridges,” Platt added.

Platt’s campaign, from the start, has “focused on resisting President Donald Trump,” according to the Washington Post. She faced backlash and threats from Trump-supporting online trolls for her efforts to protest Trump at his national golf club, and with this announcement she becomes the only candidate in the race to call for Trump’s impeachment.

“While my opponents are fine men, I am the candidate who can stand up to Donald Trump,” Platt said.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Money race: Northam, Perriello report fundraising, cash on hand
Exhibit highlighting voting in Augusta County opens at Wayne on Thursday
New Virginia Tech study provides guidelines on how to prioritize vaccination during flu season
Albemarle County: Gilbert Station Road closed to through traffic June 6-8
McAuliffe urges coastal Virginians to Know Your Zone for safer hurricane evacuations
TCU tops UVA, 5-1, puts Cavs on brink
P-Nats offense goes quiet in 4-2 loss to Frederick
Three homers highlight Hillcats doubleheader sweep
Rando’s 12th inning bunt beats Trenton
Harrisonburg notches first win, tops Waynesboro Generals, 4-1
Interstate 81 overnight lane closures in Frederick County June 5-8
Gas prices increase at kick-off to busy summer driving season
Shenandoah National Park selects Kevin H. Adams as June Artist-in-Residence
Ride with Pride 5K run/walk set for June 10
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: June 5-9
Total Health Seminar in Waynesboro June 9-10
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 