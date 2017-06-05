Dem LG candidate Susan Platt: Impeach Donald Trump
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
Democratic Party lieutenant governor nomination candidate Susan Platt is calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
“I’m calling on Congress to begin the impeachment of Donald Trump,” said Platt, the former chief of staff of Vice President Joe Biden’s Senate office. “Just within the past few hours, the Bully-in-Chief doubled down on his unconstitutional plan to ban an entire religion. He obstructed justice in the Russia investigation, profited from foreign governments, and even gave state secrets to foreign leaders. It’s worse than Watergate, and we’ve seen enough.”
“He also attacked women, reversed our progress on climate change, took health care away from millions of Americans, and wants to build walls instead of bridges,” Platt added.
Platt’s campaign, from the start, has “focused on resisting President Donald Trump,” according to the Washington Post. She faced backlash and threats from Trump-supporting online trolls for her efforts to protest Trump at his national golf club, and with this announcement she becomes the only candidate in the race to call for Trump’s impeachment.
“While my opponents are fine men, I am the candidate who can stand up to Donald Trump,” Platt said.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion