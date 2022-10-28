Youngkin cracks joke on Pelosi attack: ‘We’re going to send her back to be with him’

A politically-motivated intruder brutally attacked the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in their California home overnight. Gov. Glenn Youngkin thought that was something to joke about at a campaign rally today.

The pol sold to us by the media last year as a moderate Republican cracked wise on the beating of Paul Pelosi by a man identified by authorities as David DePape, 42, who reportedly tried to tie Mr. Pelosi up in his home, with the goal of holding him “until Nancy got home,” before beating him with a hammer when police arrived at the scene.

DePape is a full-blown QAnon MAGA, posting to social media a run of conspiracy theories about COVID vaccines, the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Mr. Pelosi, 82, is undergoing surgery for head injuries suffered in the attack, and is expected to make a full recovery.

Youngkin enters the story with his remarks at a campaign rally for MAGA Republican congressional candidate Yesli Vega, who is challenging incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger in a hotly-contested race in Virginia’s Seventh District.

In a clip circulating Twitter via The Recount, Youngkin starts with a standard campaign line about how voters “are getting ready to stand up again and say, ‘We have had enough. Enough of Abigail Spanberger. Enough of Joe Biden.’”

Then he got to the Pelosis:

“Listen, I want to stop for a minute and — listen, Speaker Pelosi’s husband — they had a break-in last night in their house, and he was assaulted. There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re gonna send her back to be with him in California. That’s what we’re gonna go do. That’s what we’re gonna go do,” Youngkin said, to shouts of approval from the MAGA crowd.