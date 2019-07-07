Wildlife conservation students take on real-world projects in capstone course

In Buchanan County, another team works with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries to monitor and study GPS data for the state’s wild elk population.

Just west of the Virginia Tech campus, a third team surveys invertebrates to make determinations about the ecological health of Stroubles Creek.

These are samples of the work students do for their capstone class, a conservation biology course in the Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation that asks seniors to synthesize what they’ve learned during their college career and apply that learning to real-time field projects.

The project-oriented focus is the brainchild of Sarah Karpanty, professor of wildlife conservation in the College of Natural Resources and Environment, who took over the course in 2014.

“It used to be a more traditional lecture-based course,” Karpanty explained. “We realized that the students felt — rightfully — that it wasn’t really functioning as a capstone of their studies. Now it is completely project-based from day one. We put a lot of emphasis on final career preparation and try to design projects and partnerships with agencies so that students are carrying to completion a project in a tightly packed 15 weeks.”

Courtney Linkous, a member of the Buffalo Mountain team, said that the effort to align projects with a student’s area of interest has been invaluable. “Dr. Karpanty works very hard to ensure that all of her students find a career-oriented project that fits their interests and helps them decide what they want to do in the future. She takes a lot of time to work with each group, going out to projects with us.”

Erin Saylor, whose team researched elk habitat availability, said that the capstone experience echoes the careers wildlife conservationists will pursue. “What I appreciate about the capstone class is how it mimics a work setting, where you have projects thrown at you. You’re given resources and a task to take on, but you have to figure it out for yourself.”