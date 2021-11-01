What time is the Virginia-Notre Dame game on Nov. 13?

Gotcha. We don’t know. ESPN has exercised a six-day hold on the Virginia-Notre Dame game, meaning the kickoff time will be announced late Saturday night.

Here’s all we know for Week 11:

Thursday, Nov. 11

North Carolina at Pitt, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)

Saturday, Nov. 13

Connecticut at Clemson, Noon, ACC Network

Syracuse at Louisville, Noon, RSN

Duke at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Boston College at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following games:

Miami at Florida State

Notre Dame at Virginia

NC State at Wake Forest

All times are Eastern.

