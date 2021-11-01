What time is the Virginia-Notre Dame game on Nov. 13?
Gotcha. We don’t know. ESPN has exercised a six-day hold on the Virginia-Notre Dame game, meaning the kickoff time will be announced late Saturday night.
Here’s all we know for Week 11:
Thursday, Nov. 11
- North Carolina at Pitt, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)
Saturday, Nov. 13
- Connecticut at Clemson, Noon, ACC Network
- Syracuse at Louisville, Noon, RSN
- Duke at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
- Boston College at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN
ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following games:
- Miami at Florida State
- Notre Dame at Virginia
- NC State at Wake Forest
All times are Eastern.