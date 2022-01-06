What it takes to start an SEO agency

Starting a business in any field can be daunting. But starting a business in a burgeoning field that’s yet to gain a significant foothold in the public consciousness? That can be near impossible. Impossible, that is unless you’re Kevin Miller, whose tireless innovation has completely revitalized the way many companies think about SEO. Through a refined and considered approach, he has helped many businesses gain authority on the net’s search results while maintaining said company’s branding and image. This alone is unprecedented, but it becomes praiseworthy when we examine that this radical reorganization has happened in only a couple of years. Now you may be wondering, “Is this something I can do?” and the answer is. Yes. But we won’t lie to you, it is not easy. It takes a lot of guile, a lot of nerve, and a lot of heart, but if you’re willing to see it through. Then you just might have what it takes to start your very own SEO agency.

Identifying the need

One of the most important aspects of starting any small business is identifying the needs of your clientele. In SEO terms that may initially seem straightforward, you’d be surprised at this topic’s twists and turns. But to get into it and understand the topic thoroughly, first, we need to understand SEO. SEO stands for Search Engine Optimization and is the technique that many companies use to gain priority from a search engine. This means that a well-optimized article or piece of content will appear on the first page of your preferred search engine. Some companies would benefit from a top-down reorganization of their SEO to increase their traffic. But that’s the broadest and easiest version of help. The subject becomes thornier when we realize that some companies need more minor adjustments. This can become a game of cat and mouse for some clients, as some may be resistant to change. However, your client will quickly see the difference an SEO agency can make to their general discourse through careful reassurance and results.

Building your base

So you have proven your mettle with your initial clients, and everything is going smoothly. Your clientele is so ecstatic with your work that they start recommending you to others. Soon word of mouth spreads, and new clients are swarming the gates looking for your specific brand of digital clarity. At first glance, this is great. More clients means more money, right? Well. You’re not wrong, but you could be in big trouble if you don’t have the staffing to handle this volume. That’s why it’s essential to grow your business concurrently with your increase in clientele. Anyone who’s spent five minutes in an Arby’s knows that the customer is king, and if your business cannot service them sufficiently and under deadline. Then, unfortunately, my friend your company is dead in the water. Though fret not! Alas, there is a solution, and that is to create a team of independent contractors that handle the content creation for your business. This delegates the nuts and bolts parts of SEO, giving you free time to focus more on the administrative side of your business. This keeps your clients happy, as now your productivity increases exponentially! And because of the nature of a contracted employee, you can commission them at the rate you choose, which means that your number of employees is now entirely scalable for your number of clients! This gives your business the flexibility to remain competitive and, most importantly, profitable as you navigate the highs and lows of starting your startup.

Working the whale

So now that you have a cache of clientele and a bevy of employees, you’re starting to feel pretty good. You’re doing positive numbers, the jobs are steady, but you start to notice something. That positive incline in your company’s growth chart is beginning to do the unthinkable. It’s starting to plateau! What to do? You’re in for every fledgling company’s most significant test. The one thing that will truly bring your company to the next level. That thing that’s inalienably simple yet incredibly elusive. What item are we talking about? Well, bagging a whale of a client of course. Every company needs to grow, but the metamorphosis between a small business to a mid-sized company can be excruciating. Without significant growth, a company is doomed. Going after the biggest clientele you can serve is a must for any SEO agency. Bringing home a customer like this is a significant symbol that says you are here to stay! Not only does it signify to others that you’re a force to be reckoned with. But the increase in your market cap will open any number of opportunities for your business in the future. Success begets success, and as crass as this may sound, it is true. Everyone wants to hitch their ride to the winning horse.

Starting any business is challenging. The hours are brutal, the costs are high, and it takes some with a lot of passion and high endurance for the pain to make it work. Now in the context of a newer field like SEO? Take everything I just said and double it. Because that’s what it takes to create a successful SEO agency. You need to have the grit to make it through, and let me tell you, challenging it is an unenviable task. But to those willing to put in the time and the work. To those who will sacrifice anything to get what they want. To those who can dig deep, bite their tongue and run that extra mile. The success waiting for you on that other side of the struggle is incredible. It is a joy unlike any other, and we can’t wait to see you on the other side.

Story by Jacob Maslow

