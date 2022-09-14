Waynesboro’s newest Sheetz location announces grand opening on Sept. 22
Chipotle and Popeye’s are open in the Waynesboro Marketplace. And now, Sheetz has announced they will open their doors at 1870 Rosser Ave. on Thursday, Sept. 22.
When the development was announced, the businesses were projected to open in mid-2022. However, all three locations were delayed, and all had openings in the month of September.
Sheetz launched a Facebook event for their grand opening celebration from 9-11 a.m. promising giveaways including winning Sheetz for a Year.
If you bring a non-perishable food item, you will receive a Sheetz branded bag. This promotion runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or while supplies last. Food donations will go to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
The grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting will take place at 10:45 a.m. The $2,500 Z-Card giveaway will take place at 11 a.m.
