Waynesboro to begin curbside pickup of Christmas trees next week

Published Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, 12:05 am

City of Waynesboro residents should have their Christmas trees curbside by 6 a.m. on Monday to ensure pick up.

Place your tree curbside (not in the street) near where your garbage is collected.

You can still drop my Christmas tree off at Constitution Park by Monday, Jan. 31, if you don’t have your tree curbside by the Jan. 24 deadline.

Questions? Call the Street Division at (540) 942-6743.